Cold weather will ease a bit…

Cold weather this week…

Colder weather continues to be the main weather story this week. Highs have been in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, but they will rebound into the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Normal highs at this time of the year are in the upper 50s.

Weekend warmup…

A modest warming trend will move in for the weekend, but readings are likely to remain just a bit below average. Highs are expected to be in the 50s.

Storm track to the south…

The cold air has forced the main track of storm systems to the south. If you live in Southern Iowa, and Northern Missouri be prepared for a late season snowstorm and slippery roads.

Rain next week?

Our next chance of rain will be next week on Wednesday, but so far no major rain is forecast.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden