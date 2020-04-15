Driftless Music Festival canceled

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Add a local music festival to the list of events canceled this year over COVID-19.

Organizers of the Driftless Music Festival announced their show set for July 11 in Viroqua, won't happen this year.

“Our primary concern is the safety, health, and well-being of our attendees, volunteers, performers, and vendors. That’s what matters most in this situation,” said Charlie Knower, the event’s founder. “We deeply appreciate the community’s support of the Driftless Music Festival throughout the years, and we definitely look forward to the special 10th Anniversary edition of the event next year.”