VIOLA, Wis. (WXOW) - Funerals are often a time when people gather to mourn and comfort one another.

People often hug, hold hands, and they cry together, but that isn't happening right now.

With the threat of COVID-19 funerals are limited to just 10 people.

News 19 Photographer Travis Judell shows you how multiple communities came together to pay their respects for a beloved community member, Amanda Long.