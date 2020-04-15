Financially protecting yourself against predatory loans during pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the national economy, many are facing financial struggles. But before you refinance or take out a new loan, make sure you aren't being taken advantage of.

According to the Better Business Bureau, it's a red flag when a lender approaches you first. This could be through door knocking, frequent advertising or phone calls.

BBB officials said it's also important to also be wary of a lender that's pressuring you.

"They really rely sometimes on fear, they rely on pressure, so, 'sign this now, do this today, the offer is going to expire,'" said Jim Temmer, the president of BBB Serving Wisconsin. "We're in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and there's really also a pandemic of anxiety and fear. This is where scammers really do their best work."

Temmer said when it comes to protecting your finances, the most important thing is research. Taking the time to look up the lender, consulting with other people if you don't understand aspects of the contract or even speaking with a trusted banker are all ways to make sure you're taking out a legitimate loan.

Temmer also stressed the importance of getting everything in writing. He warned if any part of a contract is blank or lacks definite terms, there's the risk of being trapped later on.