Gophers get big men transfers Liam Robbins, Brandon Johnson

Gophers get big men transfers Liam Robbins, Brandon JohnsonNew
Minnesota has added two accomplished frontcourt players to its roster. The Gophers are bringing in Liam Robbins from Drake and Brandon Johnson from Western Michigan. The 7-foot Robbins has applied for immediate eligibility. He’ll have two seasons left. As a sophomore in 2019-20, Robbins led Drake in points, rebounds and blocks. He landed on the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team. The 6-foot-8 Johnson is a graduate transfer who’ll be eligible immediately for his senior season. He led Western Michigan in rebounds and blocks and was second in scoring in 2019-20. He was on the All-Mid-American Conference third team.