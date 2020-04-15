Gov. Walz signs insulin affordability bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz signed the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act on Wednesday to provide relief to Minnesotans struggling to afford insulin.

The bill will reportedly allow eligible individuals who need insulin urgently to go to their pharmacy and receive a one-time 30-day supply for a $35 co-pay. In some cases, applicants can receive a second supply.

Walz also said the long-term program requires manufacturers to provide insulin to eligible people for up to a year with the option to renew each year. The news release said insulin will be available in 90-day increments for a co-pay of $50 or less.

"Minnesotans should not die because they are forced to choose between putting food on the table and affording the drug they need to survive,” Walz said in a news release. “Despite resistance from the pharmaceutical industry, the grit and determination of Minnesotans with diabetes, Minnesotans who have lost loved ones with diabetes, and their legislators moved this bill forward. It is downright inspiring."

The bill was named after Alec Smith, who died at the age of 26 after he was unable to afford the $1,300 monthly cost of insulin and starting rationing it, the news release said.

“My deepest thanks goes out to Governor Walz and the Minnesota legislature for working with us to move Alec’s bill forward. And I’m incredibly grateful for all of the advocates and supporters who have fought tirelessly to pass this legislation. Without them, we would not be here today,” Alec's mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, said in the news release. “We still have a lot of work to do the ensure that every person with diabetes has access to affordable insulin, and this bill is a huge step forward towards reaching our ultimate goal of affordable, accessible insulin for all.”