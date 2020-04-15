YMCA partners with La Crosse School District and Boys and Girls Clubs to distribute free meals

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Family YMCA is partnering with the La Crosse School District and Boys and Girls Clubs to distribute free suppers to children.

The service began Wednesday, but goes Monday through Saturday.

What's provided is a meal that can be reheated at home.

All meals picked up on Saturday will also include a meal for Sunday.

The meals are prepared by the school district and distributed by the Y at three locations. The Boys and Girls Club helped with choosing the locations and reaching out to families in need.

The meals are available for anyone 18 and under.

There are three locations in which you can pick up those free meals: