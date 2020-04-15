No new cases in La Crosse County-“Safer at home” working

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No new cases of COVID-19 were recorded Wednesday.

Jen Rombalski, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department said that the last reported case was Friday.

She said one person is hospitalized. 1,252 people have tested negative.

Rombalski said there are a total of 26 cases in the county, which differs from state figures. A person came to the county from another county she said, but they're counting it as a La Crosse County case.

Of the 26 cases, 23 are considered recovered.

She also stated that though it is struggle to be patient, the governor's safer-at-home order is working.

The health director said looking at the figures from March 29 where projections said the state may have 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are fewer than 4,000. She indicated that it is a sign we're flattening the curve.

She cited figures for the case rate in the state and La Crosse County. Rombalski stated Wisconsin has a rate of 59 per 100,000 people. La Crosse County is much lower at 21 per 100,000 people. The health director said the drop in the case rate coincides with the governor's safer at home order that started on March 25.

People need to continue following the preventative guidelines such as practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, limiting travel, and wearing masks in public.

Rombalski said they are working with area healthcare partners over the next few weeks to help work on making more testing available to people.

Rombalski also spoke to COVID-19 survivor Katie Drury during the briefing. Drury detailed what it was like being affected by the coronavirus. She went into detail on the symptoms of the virus, describing a burning feeling in her lungs at the peak of the sickness.

"I was short of breath," said Drury. "I continued to have that sinus headache and the body aches and extreme fatigue, almost like when I had mono when I was a lot younger about 20 years ago."

Drury was able leave isolation and eventually go on walks in Early April.

During the briefing, Rombalski urged people to 'stay the course' and that she feels 'we're over halfway there'. "I ask for each of you to try to be as patient as possible to ensure that we can do this in the best way and in the right way for our community."

