Protesters demand governor reopens state parks

DELAFIELD, Wis. (WISN) — Protesters are demanding Gov. Tony Evers reopen 40 state parks he closed last week.

There was a showdown Tuesday at Lapham Peak in Delafield between police and protesters.

"It's one of those where we're following an order. The park is closed. That's why we're here. That's why you're here," a Department of Natural Resources officer said.



Roughly two dozen protesters walked around the barricades after DNR officers asked for IDs.



"Why did you decide to go beyond the barricade and go to the park?" WISN 12 News reporter Terry Sater asked a protester.

"These are my constitutional rights. I have a right. I'm just tired of what's going on. This is insanity. It's gone way too far. We don't live in Nazi Germany," Terri Bialas said.



Demonstrators who entered the park said they expected to be given citations for violating the governor's order closing 40 state parks.



"There's no reason that this should be the way it is. It's an overreach by our governor, and this has got to stop. We have to start standing up for our constitutional rights. And the ability to go out here and hike is one of them," protester Christine Bauman said.



The governor’s park closing order cited unprecedented crowds, litter and vandalism after the state offered free admission.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said the parks would remain closed until further notice.

"I would love to have kept them open, but I have a responsibility to the public to protect their interests even if they believe it's not in their best interests," Cole said.

Neither Evers or Cole responded to our affiliate WISN 12 News' request for a response to the protesters' demands.

