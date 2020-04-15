River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.
* until Friday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Thursday.
* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.
&&