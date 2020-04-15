River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.

* until Friday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood

stage by Thursday.

* Impact…At 15.5 feet…The water is over Marina Road.

&&