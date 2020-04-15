Spring turkey hunting season opens

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin's spring turkey hunting season begins Wednesday and will go on as planned despite COVID-19 concerns.

Governor Evers' Safer at Home order allows all hunting and fishing seasons to go on as planned, but the DNR says hunters should still practice social distancing guidelines.

"It's not going to affect turkeys season," Recreational Warden with the Wisconsin DNR Dale Hochhausen said. "But keep in mind social distancing and limited travel."

For turkey hunters like Laramie McClurg, the season will carry on like it has since he was just eight years old.

McClurg remembers hunting with his dad when he was a kid and now he is passing his love for hunting down to his own children.

"It's a really good opportunity to get youth involved," McClurg said. "At the end of the day, if we aren't successful it's still a great day to have that interaction as a family."

While COVID-19 has halted many activities, turkey hunting is not one of them. Laramie said he hopes people will take advantage of this opportunity to get out in the woods.

"Hunting is the original social distance sport," Laramie McClurg said. "So now that there is not sports to watch I think there will be more people that are interested in hunting and fishing, because it's one of those sports and activities you can do by yourself."

There are still spring turkey hunting permits available for purchase on the Wisconsin DNR's website.