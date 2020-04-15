The School District of Arcadia, the Whitehall School District, and Kwik Trip begin a partnership

ARCADIA,Wi.(WXOW)- The School District of Arcadia, the Whitehall School District, and Kwik Trip are proud to announce a new partnership.

KwikTrip has now become the main supplier of milk for the supplying milk the school districts and wants to help ensure that students 18 and under are supplied with milk 7 days a week during this pandemic.

This partnership marks the first-ever for Kwik Trip and as they stated in their most recent press release, the company said they hope to partner with more schools in the future and begin " supplying milk to more

schools on a regular basis for their USDA lunch programs."

The partnership has not only been able to help the community in a time of need but also help the economy of farmers in the area.