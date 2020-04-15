Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on on social distancing.

At same time, though, business leaders are telling Trump they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work.

The industry executives are cautioning Trump that the return to normalcy will be anything but swift.

New guidelines, expected to be announced Thursday, are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

The ultimate decisions will remain with governors.