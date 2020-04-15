 Skip to Content

Two more cases Wednesday in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said two more cases of the coronavirus were reported Wednesday.

The county now has one dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five of those cases are considered as recovered.

The first case is a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms. The other is a man in his 70s with mild symptoms.

One county resident remains hospitalized.

To date, 461 people have tested negative for the virus.

The county has reported one death. They said the person had underlying health issues but tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.

CountyPositiveNegativeDeathsRate (Positive cases per 100,000 people)Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died)
Buffalo4116130.425
Crawford3130018.40
Grant8283115.413
Jackson10138148.810
La Crosse261,311021.20
Monroe124611*22.010
Trempealeau130603.40
Vernon0235000
Figures provided by the WI Dept. of Health Services
*Person had underlying health issues according to Monroe County Health Dept. The person tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized

