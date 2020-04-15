Two more cases Wednesday in Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Health Department said two more cases of the coronavirus were reported Wednesday.

The county now has one dozen confirmed cases of COVID-19. Five of those cases are considered as recovered.

The first case is a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms. The other is a man in his 70s with mild symptoms.

One county resident remains hospitalized.

To date, 461 people have tested negative for the virus.

The county has reported one death. They said the person had underlying health issues but tested positive for COVID-19 while hospitalized.