UnitedHealth explores growth in ACA insurance marketplaces

UnitedHealth Group’s on-and-off relationship with the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplaces is heating up again. The nation’s largest health insurance provider is looking to jump back into a market it largely fled a few years ago after suffering huge losses. Company leaders said Wednesday that they started thinking about a potential expansion before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and they are still reviewing markets. They said they will have more to say about their plans in a couple of months. The nation’s largest insurer once sold coverage in 34 states before scaling that business down to a handful of markets.