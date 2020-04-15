UnitedHealth won’t seek federal aid because of outbreak

UnitedHealth is sticking to its profit outlook for the year and says it won’t seek federal help to make it through the coronavirus outbreak that has hobbled much of the economy. The coronavirus could hit UnitedHealth from several angles. The company provides health insurance for nearly 49 million people, manages prescriptions and operates clinics and surgery centers. The largest U.S. health insurer said Wednesday that first-quarter net income slipped 2% to $3.38 billion. But adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share easily topped Wall Street projections. Revenue grew nearly 7% to $64.42 billion. Shares climbed about 2% in early trading.