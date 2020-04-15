Weather Wednesday – Hygrometer

What is a Hygrometer?

A hygrometer is an instrument used for measuring the humidity of the air or gas.

How to make an Hygrometer?

This is another project where you can find most of the items at home. These items include cardboard, tape, construction paper, thumbtacks and a piece of hair.

First Step: Bend the cardboard so that it can stand up easily.

Second Step: Cut the construction paper into an arrow and tape one end of our hair to the center of the arrow (on the backside).

Third Step: Pin the arrow using the thumbtack to the cardboard ( on the bottom half of the cardboard). Also do not pin the arrow where the air is taped on.

Fourth Step: Pull the hair strand up and tight and then tap it.

Fifth Step: Draw on the dry and humid markers in the direction that the arrow points

How your project works...

Once your project is put together, this will be a project most noted on humid summer days or dry winter days. Which we really aren't seeing either conditions right now, but could be a save for later project.

However, when it is humid and muggy the piece of hair will absorb the moisture in the air that is making it muggy. As the hair absorbs the moisture the hair will lengthen. Then with drier air, the hair will shorten as the moisture is released.

If you have any questions email atriplett@wxow.com