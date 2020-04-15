What Wisconsin’s election might mean for November

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Both parties are mining the results of Wisconsin's election for lessons on how to mobilize voters during a pandemic.

Statewide turnout for the Supreme Court election and presidential primary was a strong 1.5 million, the second-highest turnout for a Supreme Court election in 20 years. That was no doubt helped by a stunning jump in mail-in voting, from 12 percent of votes cast last year to 72 percent this time.

That means 34% of the voting-age population cast ballots, the highest for an April vote since 2016. The 34% turnout is higher than last year, when turnout was 27% in an election where the Supreme Court race was the biggest draw.

Of the more than 1.5 million people who voted, about 71% of ballots were cast absentee. That compares with short of 12% last year who voted absentee.

Liberal judge Jill Karofsky ousted conservative incumbent Dan Kelly. Democrats had alleged Republicans were seeking to suppress votes by forging ahead with the chaotic election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

