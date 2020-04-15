Winona County has 21 new cases of COVID-19; more deaths reported in state

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 21 positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 51. Six deaths have been reported.

Winona County Health and Human Services said that the increase in cases was the result of expanded testing at care facilities in the county.

A release from the county said the 21 people were asymptomatic, which means that they didn't show any symptoms of the virus, but were able to pass it along to others.

They stressed the importance for everyone to continue to use social distancing, wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and to follow the governor's stay at home orders.

Winona County said that lack of extensive testing has limited information about the scope of the virus in the county and state. Right now, the statement said they are only testing targeted populations. Those include healthcare workers, family members of healthcare workers, people requiring hospitalization, and people that live or work in congregate settings such as nursing homes.

No new cases were reported Wednesday in Houston or Fillmore counties.

MDH also said that the state's death toll is now at 87.

MDH also reported on Wednesday that an additional 114 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

According to Wednesday's report, a total of 1,809 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

940 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

The Department said 40,242 tests have been completed in Minnesota.