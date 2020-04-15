Winter chill continues

Morning cold…

For the second day in a row, Rochester has had record-breaking low temperatures and La Crosse will make a run at it. The record low temperature in La Crosse today is 17 degrees. Either way, everyone is experiencing falling temperatures. Another morning where you will need your winter layers.

Continuous cold…

Our high temperatures this week have been nearly 20 degrees below average. That will continue today and tomorrow with temperatures staying within the 30s. Thursday will have the potential to touch the 40s in the late afternoon. Yet, with the cooler weather, the forecast will be calm. More sunshine than clouds with a few flurries that can't be ruled today. This trend could last into the next work week.

Weekend peek…

The temperatures will be closer to average compared to the work week temperatures. Yet, by Saturday our average high temperature reaches 61 degrees. By Saturday we’ll be at or below that number. But then a weak cold front will pass, and could bring a drizzle, mainly overnight Saturday into Sunday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett