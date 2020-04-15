Wisconsin schools to receive $5 million to help with distance learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin school districts will split $5.25 million in aid money to help with learning from home.

The money, from the Common School Fund, will be dispersed May 1, according to a press release from the Department of Public Instruction sent Wednesday.

The cash comes in addition to a planned $38.2 million disbursement from the fund this year. The extra money was approved because of the public health emergency declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intended use for the money, according to the press release, is "to help meet the immediate distance learning needs of Wisconsin students and teachers."

"These special funds offer immediate assistance to Wisconsin students during this unprecedented time," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. "This aid, along with the annual Common School Fund allocation, directly addresses Wisconsin’s digital divide and will help meet students’ remote learning needs."

The Common School Fund is overseen by the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski chairs the group.

"Wisconsin kids deserve the ability to learn despite the barriers created by COVID-19," Godlewski said. "As a product of public schools myself, I’m proud as the chair of the Common School Fund that we are able to step up and make this special distribution to support distance learning needs."