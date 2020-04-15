Wisconsin Senate OKs virus package in virtual session

The Wisconsin state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a sweeping coronavirus relief package in a virtual session. The bill would ensure that Wisconsin can capture $2.3 billion in federal aid, including higher Medicaid payments and unemployment benefits. Lawmakers would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in funding. The Senate voted on the bill via videoconferencing Wednesday. Democratic Sens. Lena Taylor and Tim Carpenter complained that Republican Senate President Roger Roth wouldn’t let them speak. The bill passed unanimously in the end and now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign it.