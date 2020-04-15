With census delays discussed, here’s why you should still fill it out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - President Trump said he wants to delay the count tallied by the 2020 Census process longer than the four months proposed by the Census Bureau.

With the city of La Crosse reporting a rate of about 50% completion, local leaders still want to make sure everyone gets counted.

Executive Director of the La Crosse Community Foundation, Jamie Schloegel said the resources and representation allocated by the census count is critical to funding area programs. It not only determines how close to home congressional representatives might be, but it also decides how the government spends more than $6 trillion over the next ten years.

How does that break down?

Schloegel said each year the federal government allocates $675 billion for things like education, healthcare, roads and essential services. The data collected in the census determine how that money will be distributed to states and individual counties.

"You alone could account for $2,000 each year in funding for programs and services that benefit our community," said Schloegel.

What does the money go toward?

According to a 2017 report from the U.S. Census Bureau, census-guided federal spending supports the following (and more):

Local schools — Head Start, special education, rural education, teacher grants and school lunches.

Higher education — Pell grants.

Health care — Medicaid, Medicare Part B, state children’s health insurance, treatment for substance use disorders.

Community infrastructure — roads, bridges, federal transit, community development block grants, rural water and waste disposal systems, affordable housing.

Employment training — vocational rehabilitation grants and services for displaced workers.

Human services — child abuse prevention programs, foster care, emergency shelter, housing for people with disabilities, homelessness, children’s justice grants.

Wildlife restoration and grants.

Schloegel said receive grant requests throughout the year for programs in all these categories.

"We know the need for funding is real," she added. "When you complete the census, you help assure that our community gets a fair share of federal funds for these important purposes."

Why everyone should participate

"With the free time we now have at home, there’s no excuse not to participate," said Schloegel.

When it comes to the importance, a 2018 Census Bureau survey found that fewer than half of the respondents understood that census numbers directly affect their community’s future. More concerning, the same survey found that two in five respondents, many of them under age 35, felt being personally counted didn’t matter.

The study also showed that racial and ethnic minorities were concerned about confidentiality, far more so than whites, perhaps partially explaining why they are undercounted.

The Urban Institute estimates black people, for example, were undercounted in the last two decennial census counts by about 2%, or 800,000 people. It also estimates the 2020 census could stand to undercount black Wisconsin residents by around 14,700 and Latinx Wisconsin residents by 12,000. Its data also suggest that native Americans (by about 1,000) and Asian Americans (by 2,200) will be undercounted in Wisconsin.

Title 13 of the federal code, prohibits the census and its employees from sharing anyone’s name and address with anyone, including law enforcement.

Undocumented immigrants should also participate, according to Schloegel. A move to include a citizenship question in the 2020 form was blocked by courts.

"The census is truly just seeking to know how many people of different races, ethnicities and ages are residing in the U.S."

You can fill out the census online by going to the official census website.