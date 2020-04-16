Aptiv receives a donation

Aptiv receives a donationNew
La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The charity organization Aptiv announced that they received a $25,000 donation from the Otto Bremer Trust, through its Community Benefit Financial Company Emergency Fund. Aptiv says the funds are greatly appreciated as they provide support for people with disabilities during this pandemic. They are also asking the public to consider donating, and help support their mission of caring for people with disabilities, especially under pandemic circumstances.