Backed into a corner: Vikings must restock defense in draft

The Minnesota Vikings swiftly built a strong defense under head coach Mike Zimmer, largely through the draft. The time has come to shore up the foundation. Five starters and three key backups have departed from the defense this offseason. That puts the focus on that side of the ball once again for the draft next week. The exodus left the Vikings extra thin at cornerback, safety and defensive end. Their top three cornerbacks joined other teams. Thanks to the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings have two picks in the first round and 12 total.