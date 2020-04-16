BREAKING: Gov. Evers extends Safer-At-Home order to May 26

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is extending his Safer-at-home order until May 26.

The governor's office issued a statement regarding the order ahead of a planned 1:30 pm news conference in Madison.

The governor's original order was due to expire on April 24.

All public and private K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

The new order has changes from the current order. It involves loosening some restrictions for certain businesses and organization.

From the statement:

Businesses and activities ramping up service and operations:

Golf courses may open again, with restrictions including scheduling and paying for tee times online or by phone only. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Non-essential Businesses: Non-essential businesses will now be able to do more things as Minimum Basic Operations, including deliveries, mailings, and curb-side pick-up. Non-essential businesses must notify workers of whether they are necessary for the Minimum Basic Operations.

Arts and craft stores may offer expanded curb-side pick-up of materials necessary to make face masks or other personal protective equipment (PPE). Aesthetic or Optional Exterior Work: Aesthetic or optional exterior law care or construction is now allowed under the extended order, so long as it can be done by one person.

Safe Business Practices:

Retail stores that remain open to the public as Essential Businesses and Operations must limit the number of people in the store at one time, must provide proper spacing for people waiting to enter, and large stores must offer at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations. Supply Chain: Essential Businesses and Operations that are essential because they supply, manufacture, or distribute goods and services to other Essential Businesses and Operations can only continue operations that are necessary to those businesses they supply. All other operations must continue as Minimum Basic Operations.



Other changes include: