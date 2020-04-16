COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin rise to 3,875; 197 dead

MADISON (WXOW) -- Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Wisconsin increased again Thursday, as did the number of people killed.

The state's Department of Health Services updated their figures Thursday afternoon.

The number of people confirmed through testing to have the disease is 3,875.

Nearly 41,000 tests have come back negative.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus since the outbreak began is 1,121 which is 29 percent of total cases.

To date, the virus has killed 197 Wisconsinites.

Here is a look at counties in western Wisconsin.

County Positive Negative Deaths Rate (Positive cases per 100,000 people) Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) Buffalo 4 120 1 30.4 25 Crawford 3 137 0 18.4 0 Grant 10 302 1 19.3 10 Jackson 11 144 1 53.6 9 La Crosse 26 1,350 0 21.2 0 Monroe 13 475 0 26.4 0 Trempealeau 1 319 0 3.4 0 Vernon 0 244 0 0 0 Figures released 4/16/20 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

New cases were reported in Grant (2), Jackson (1) , and Monroe (1) counties.

The Monroe County case is a woman in her 50s with moderate symptoms according to the health department.

La Crosse County remains at 26 total cases after no new cases were reported Thursday afternoon. The numbers remained the same from Wednesday: One person is hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 23 cases considered recovered.

The La Crosse County Health Deparment said that the figures only tell part of the story. Remaining at home and using social distancing are very important in flattening the curve on the virus.