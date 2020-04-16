Draft’s WR depth may help Packers give Rodgers more weapons

The Green Bay Packers would love to provide quarterback Aaron Rodgers more targets as they attempt to make at least one more Super Bowl run with the 36-year-old, two-time MVP. That doesn’t necessarily mean you should pencil in a receiver to Green Bay with the 30th overall pick. The Packers might wait until the later rounds to select a receiver because this draft has so much depth at that position. The Packers also need help at offensive tackle and inside linebacker. Green Bay hasn’t selected a wide receiver in the first round since taking Florida State’s Javon Walker in 2002.