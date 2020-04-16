Dress-up dinner at home with WI cheese pairings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The ultimate Dairy State comfort food can go a little further right now simply by searching the pantry for some strategic pairings.

Tina Peterson with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined Daybreak virtually to prepare a cheese board perfect for a binge-watching grazing station.

Peterson said that during these uncertain times, many find comfort in a well-stocked pantry of “hidden treasures”- like those specialty crackers (you impulse purchased) to the preserves your grandmother gifted you and even your leftover Valentine’s Day chocolates.

"All of these common staples you may have forgotten about- make the most delightful 'Pantry Pairings' with your favorite Wisconsin cheese!" Peterson said.

Peterson urges everyone to support local dairy farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic by buying products with the "Proudly Wisconsin Cheese" label. For inspirational tips to add some variety, flair, and cheesy goodness to your pantry finds visit the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin website.