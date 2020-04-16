Gradual warming trend…

Warming trend begins…

We are developing some clouds through tonight, but the temperatures have started to rebound, Highs today were mostly in the lower 40s, and they should rise into the upper 40s on Friday. Normal highs at this time of the year are in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weekend warmup…

Readings will continue on into the 50s for the weekend, but a few folks will rise into the lower 60s. Saturday will be the warmer of the two days and highs will drop a bit for Sunday.

Storm track to the south…

The cold air has forced the main track of storm systems to the south. If you live in Southern Iowa, and Northern Missouri be prepared for a late season snowstorm and slippery roads through tonight into early Friday.

Rain next week?

Our next chance of rain will be next week on Wednesday and into Thursday, but so far no major rain is forecast.

Our next chance of rain will be next week on Wednesday and into Thursday, but so far no major rain is forecast.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden