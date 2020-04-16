Great Rivers United Way offering assistance

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Great Rivers United Way is offering assistance to non-profit health and human services agencies across the Coulee Region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are designed to help agencies who work with struggling populations. To apply for a grant visit The Great Rivers United Way's website.

The executive director of the Great Rivers United Way, Mary Kay Wolf says it is important to help these businesses in times of need. "This virus does not discern. A non-profit that also functions paycheck to paycheck is also hurting while they are trying to help," said Wolf. "So funds that are coming through this relief fund they are really able to make these organizations responsive to not just the clients that they normally see but now clients that are increasing because there is no job there."

The grant applications are reviewed three times a week to ensure quick decisions and timely relief.