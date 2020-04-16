Guard D.J. Carton transferring from Ohio State to Marquette

Former Ohio State basketball player D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette. The 6-foot-2 guard from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining. Marquette’s statement announcing Carton’s addition didn’t indicate whether he was planning to seek a waiver enabling him to play for his new team immediately. Carton averaged 10.4 points and played 20 games for Ohio State this season but announced last month he was leaving the team because of mental health issues. Carton was rated as the nation’s No. 34 prospect in his high school class, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.