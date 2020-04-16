Virus-driven surge in unemployment claims continues in Iowa

Unemployment claims continued to surge last week in Iowa as more workers lost their jobs amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but the numbers came in lower than the previous week’s record high. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 46,356 people in Iowa filed for unemployment benefits in the week that ended April 11. While high, the number is a drop from the record 67,334 people who filed in the first week of April and the 58,000 who filed the week before that. Pandemic-related layoffs in several industries, from health care to manufacturing and food services, were driving factors behind Iowa’s claims.