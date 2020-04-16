It’s only up from here

Mix of sun & clouds…

The calm weather pattern could last for another week. This calm weather will bring plenty of sunshine. So get out the sunscreen, well if these temperatures will ever warm-up. There will be a system passing to the south of the region today, which will increase the cloud cover. But most of the precipitation stays well south of the region, but this will help to warm the region.

Warming…

The last two days have been winter-like, especially with the sight of lingering snow. Yet, with a system passing to the south today we could expect a switch in the pattern. This will bring mixing in the upper air pattern. Then by Saturday near average temperatures will be possible! Yet, it doesn’t last incredibly long due to a cold front sliding through Saturday night (drizzle possible). As for more good news temperatures don’t plummet, but highs will be back into the low 50s.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett