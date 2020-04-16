Kind proposes Family Farm Rescue Plan

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) Representative Ron Kind wants immediate action on a proposal designed to support family farms.

It's called the Family Farm Rescue Plan, comprised of five specific components.

First, the plan would require the USDA to purchase excess food supply and deliver that supply to food banks.

The plan calls for ensuring farmers are eligible for all small business relief programs.

It would require using Community Credit Corporation funds to directly support family farms.

The plan would require reopening the Dairy Margin Coverage Plan.

Finally, it calls for an end to the trade war and implementation of the USMCA.

Kind says the state economy depends on family farms.

He says the administration needs to implement this plan now or we'll see many more family farms go out of business.