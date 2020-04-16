Leading in pandemic becomes part of audition for Biden’s VP

As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate amid the coronavirus crisis, managing the pandemic has become its own version of an audition. For potential picks, lobbying for the job means breaking into the national conversation, positioning themselves as leaders and executing at their day job. California Sen. Kamala Harris is talking about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on African Americans. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is pushing a plan for rural areas to respond to the coronavirus. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been on TV pleading for help from President Donald Trump in addressing the pandemic.