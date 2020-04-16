Local Fire Departments struggling to recruit women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Traditionally male occupations like law enforcement and construction work have seen more and more gender diversity. Meanwhile, firefighting remains a career field dominated by men.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports only 4% of firefighters nationwide are women.

There are currently 93 full-time firefighters with the La Crosse Fire Department, two are women. An experience not without its challenges.

"The equity of restrooms and the equity of private changing spaces when you need to get changed, it puts everyone in a bad position and we're trying our best to work with that," said La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam.

During a tour of the fire station, Chief Gilliam pointed out the lack of privacy in most of the shared spaces.

"All the bunkrooms are kind of open, there's not a lot of privacy and it's joint co-ed showers and bathrooms."

The facility reflects a time when firefighters were solely known as "firemen." Still, privacy issues aren't stopping two new female recruits from wanting to join the team.

"I have family in the fire department, my husband works as a firefighter as well, so it's always been in my bloodline to do it," said Charmaine Sordahl probationary firefighter, La Crosse Fire Department.

A class of new recruits is getting their feet wet during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Sordahl says it's situations like this that inspired her to be a firefighter in the first place.

"Right now it's hard sitting back and just watching, but it will be nice in a few weeks to be able to actually help, and get out there and actually do stuff for the community."

Chief Gilliam has been with La Crosse Fire since 2017. He says it's very typical to not have any female candidates at all.

"We're limited significantly just by the number of female firefighters that are applying to get on the job."

Across the river in Minnesota, Cassie Buehler is the only female with the La Crescent Fire Department.

"When that pager goes off my heart still kind of skips a beat," said Buehler.

She's been with the department for 9 years and explains the job is not without its physical demands.

"When you're on the fire ground you kind of need to have some physical fitness or ability."

Fitness tests are part of the recruitment and training process, which has been a concern for Sordahl.

"Definitely my size would be a concern. I work out a lot just to be able to do what other, taller, bigger firefighters are able to do."

Then there's also the heavy gear to carry, and some departments still struggle to find uniforms that fit properly.

"I think as we've gotten smarter and certainly some of the benchmarks that we set at La Crosse, we give every member a new set of gear," said Chief Gilliam.

Despite the challenges, Chief Gilliam believes that firefighting is open to women as much as it is men.

"It's really a fair playing field as far as these are the objectives to meet."

Charmaine agrees.

"We obviously in the last few years can all do the job, and that's obvious with the other two females in the department at this time."

The state of Wisconsin does not maintain an accurate count of women firefighters within the state. However this year the state Fire Chief's Association is conducting a survey, asking departments to provide an accurate count.

Meanwhile, Chief Gilliam says he is working on securing funding to upgrade the La Crosse Fire station, addressing some of the privacy concerns.