Nationwide ‘sound the horn’ event honors transit workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Drivers across the country were laying on their horns for a good reason on Thursday afternoon.

The American Public Transportation Association asked public transportation workers to do two, one-second horn blasts at 2 PM CST in recognition of transit workers across the nation. La Crosse MTU director Aaron Lorentz said that this campaign was a small way to thank these unsung heroes.

"In the face of this pandemic and all of the negativity, you look at all the people in La Crosse who have really stepped up. Our healthcare workers, people who work at grocery stores, delivery people. All these people are trying to keep things going. One major part of that is the transit industry getting those people where they need to go. We truly play a vital role in making sure the community can still keep some normalcy, and also get those essential workers where they need to be to help everybody," said Lorentz.

The La Crosse MTU is still servicing all of these usual areas, but they have gone from a 30-minute service to an hourly service system. They have also blocked off the front area of every city bus to keep a safe distance between the driver and the passengers.