Police: 3 Illinois gang members charged in Wisconsin killing

Wisconsin police say three members of an Illinois street gang are accused in the fatal shooting of a fellow gang member at an Eau Claire home last month. Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said Thursday that the victim, 29-year-old James Garcia-Smith, had ties to Chicago and was selling large quantities of marijuana at the time he was killed. Two suspects, 23-year-old Juan Olivarez and 27-year-old Joe Moya, both of Chicago, were arrested Wednesday and are being held in the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Wisconsin. A warrant has been issued for the third suspect, 22-year-old Ian Kearns of Sandwich, Illinois. The Leader-Telegram reports the police chief says there could be more arrests.