Recount coming in La Crosse County Supervisor race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A recount is planned for Friday in a race for a seat on the La Crosse County Board.

Long-time District 2 Supervisor Ralph Geary won the election against challenger Coey Oliver by two votes, 316-314.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer said the Canvass Board begins their recount Friday morning at 9 a.m. and continues until the recount is completed.

This was the closest of eight contested races for seats on the La Crosse County Board.

