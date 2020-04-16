River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10.
* until Friday afternoon…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:00 AM Thursday the stage was 15.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by this evening.
* Impact…At 15.0 feet…Minor lowland flooding begins to occur.
&&