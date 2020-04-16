Seven new deaths in Minnesota; More COVID-19 cases in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Minnesota recorded seven additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

94 people have died according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Total positve cases are at 1,912. Figures from the health department showed that more than half, 1,020, no longer need isolation.

As of Thursday, 213 people are hospitalized over the coronavirus, with 103 in ICU.

To date, the state and external labs have tested 41,675 people for the virus.

Winona County reported late Thursday that three new people tested positive for COVID-19. 54 people now have the virus in the county. Six deaths have been reported.

The state showed no new cases in either Houston County, where one case was reported, or Fillmore County, where there are ten cases of COVID-19.