Singing Surgeon: Dr. Elvis cuts EP to aid COVID-19 fund

Elvis Francois, the orthopedic surgery resident who has gone viral with his top-notch live performances at hospitals, knew from adolescence he wanted to help heal the world through medicine. But through music? Not so much. Two years after becoming an unlikely singing sensation, the 34-year-old doctor with a golden voice is releasing his first-ever EP on Friday and all the proceeds will be donated to The Center of Disaster Philanthropy COVID-19 Response Fund. The four-song release “Music Is Medicine” will arrive on digital platforms like Spotify and iTunes on Friday. Francois says it’s a surreal experience to know his music will appear next to songs by rock and pop stars.