WIAA to meet April 21 to discuss spring sports season

Stevens Point, Wis. (WXOW) The high school spring sports season in Wisconsin remains in limbo in the wake of Gov. Tony Evers' order to keep schools in Wisconsin closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

In a news release Tuesday, the WIAA said the Board of Control "will discuss the membership's options fort he remainder of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at it's scheduled meeting on April 21."

The release went to say "the Executive Staff has discussed the best and worst case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action."

The Stay at Home order and school closures are in response to COVID-19 and efforts to prevent the spread of the disease.

You can read the entire release here: https://www.wiaawi.org/News/News-Article/ArtMID/5378/ArticleID/21563/WIAA-to-Review-Options-to-Determine-Fate-of-Spring-Sports