Throwback Thursday: 1994 NFL Draft, a dream come true for a UW-L star

The NFL Draft will begin next week Thursday, April 23.

For this week's Throwback Thursday we take you back 26 years to the 1994 NFL Draft and the last player from UW-la Crosse to be drafted.

Bill Schroeder gave us exclusive access as he waited for a phone call that would change his life.

Schroeder spent 10 seasons in the NFL, six with the Packers including one season on the practice squad.

He finished his career with 28 touchdowns, 20 of those with the Packers.