YMCA produces videos to reduce anxiety for people staying home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - YMCA Mental Health Director Sarah Johnson produces "Mindful Minute" videos and webinars so people can learn mental health coping skills during COVID-19 pandemic.

"Early on, noticing my anxiety was very very high which led me to know I need to practice my breathing and I need to slow down, I need to pace myself," Johnson said. "My goal with the Mindful Minutes is to give people an opportunity to just have a pause and a break in their day and a chance to practice mindfulness. We get better at mindfulness the more we practice it just like any other skill."

Trish Johnson said she watches the videos to ground herself when her thoughts get to be too much.

"It's being able to come back to the present moment, see and feel and notice what's going on can help me kind of step away from some of the intensities that stress and worry and fear," Johnson said. "It feels hopeful and it feels positive. It feels like a nice break in the week to be able to connect that way and just always provides me with a lot of good reminders and great insight."

People can watch the "Mindful Minute" videos on the La Crosse YMCA's Facebook, or tune in to their website to see the Webinars every Friday at noon.