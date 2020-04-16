Younger people urged to work polls in Iowa because of virus

An Iowa lawmaker wants to persuade younger people to sign up to be election workers because the retirees who typically staff the polls are more at risk of complications if they contract the conronavirus. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that state Sen. Zach Wahls, a Coralville Democrat, says his “strong preference” is that people vote by mail in the June 2 primary. But he says that “obviously there are people who will want to vote in person.” He says he is signing up to work the polls _ something he is allowed to do because he’s not on the ballot _ and is hoping his peers will, too.