2 Wisconsin prison escapees recaptured in northern Illinois

Two prisoners who escaped from a maximum-security prison in Wisconsin have been recaptured in northern Illinois. WREX-TV reports 37-year-old James Newman and 46-year-old Thomas Deering were taken into custody Friday in Rockford, about 90 miles south of the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, that they fled on Thursday. Rockford Police say both men arrived at a community center Friday morning. Staff at the center called police and the men were taken into custody. Online records show Deering was convicted of numerous charges including kidnapping, sexual assault and burglary. Newman has convictions for kidnapping, escape, theft and discharging a firearm.