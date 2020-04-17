2020 CrossFit games will not be held in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games will not be held in Madison this year. Instead, the plan is to hold the games in Aromas, California -- the original home of the CrossFit Games.

Right now, they are planning a scaled-down, live competition with media coverage. However, there will not be any spectators present. Organizers are also evaluating options for virtual competition.

The decision to move the event is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the health of athletes and fans is what is most important right now and holding the event in Madison would not have been feasible.

Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commission confirmed the announcement on Thursday.

The games were scheduled to be held at the Alliant Energy Center from July 29 - August 2.

Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commission says they support the decision.

"Destination Madison and the Madison Area Sports Commission support CrossFit’s decision to hold a scaled-down, broadcast version of the Games for 2020. We wish the athletes our best and will welcome them and thousands of fans back to Madison in 2021," Archer says in a statement provided to 27 News.

For fans who have purchased tickets, camping, or hospitality packages, Ticketmaster, who holds these payments until after any physical event, will be issuing full refunds. CrossFit will be issuing full refunds to exhibitors.