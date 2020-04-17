Better Business Bureau warns of COVID-19 scammers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning people about potential scams they might encounter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top three scams they want people to watch for are stimulus check scams or scammers who impersonate government employees offering more government money to get your personal information and scams that promise miracle cures, vaccines, or medicine to treat COVID-19.

The rule of thumb is, if it looks to good to be true, it probably isn't real.

Another scam to watch out for is people offering unemployment help or employment from people who say there are no interviews required or ask you to pay for training materials upfront. These situations can often lead to scams.

The BBB says the best practices to avoid scams are to stay calm, slow down, and know where you're clicking and where your information is going while you operate online.

If you want more information, you can visit the BBB's website here.

If you or someone you know has been affected by one of these scams, you can report it to the police at 608-782-7575, or the Wisconsin Department of Consumer Protection at 608-224-5012.